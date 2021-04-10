FlypMe (FYP) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $568,614.37 and $1,132.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

