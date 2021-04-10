FOAM (FOAM) One Day Volume Hits $210,849.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $210,849.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,841,843 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

