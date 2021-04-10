Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,083.12

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.12 ($14.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,067.10 ($13.94). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21), with a volume of 38,161 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 155.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

