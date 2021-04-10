Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154,912 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Apple by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 109,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 79,602 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,688 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

