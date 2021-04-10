Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $36.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

