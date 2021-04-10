Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

