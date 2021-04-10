Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.16.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $197.62 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $197.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

