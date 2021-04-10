FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0361 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 107.8% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $1.08 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

