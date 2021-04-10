Fountain (FTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,134.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $989,856.65 and $8,134.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

