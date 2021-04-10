Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 819,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

