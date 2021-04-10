Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Frax has a market cap of $116.26 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,501,651 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

