Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.84. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 5,215 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

