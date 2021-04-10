Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.57 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

