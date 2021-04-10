Friendz (FDZ) Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $70,497.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

