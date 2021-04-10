Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,628.70

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,628.70 ($34.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,985 ($39.00). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,905 ($37.95), with a volume of 26,239 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,628.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,785.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total transaction of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.