Frontier Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.75 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00005439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $122.85 million and $63.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,461,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

