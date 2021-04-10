FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and $261.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00030918 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

