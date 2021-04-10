Function X Market Cap Tops $104.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $104.93 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,435.36 or 0.99889526 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036012 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00102121 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005298 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
