Function X Market Cap Tops $104.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $104.93 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,435.36 or 0.99889526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00102121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC.

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,565,480 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

