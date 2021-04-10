Fundamenta Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $700,194.10 and $2.04 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,182,307 coins and its circulating supply is 734,444 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

