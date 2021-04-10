FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Reaches $438.31 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $438.31 million and approximately $49.42 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

