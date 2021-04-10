Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.13 million and $2.26 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

