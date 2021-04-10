Fuse Network 1-Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $16.06 million and $2.02 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00750990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,677.53 or 0.98904706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714287 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.