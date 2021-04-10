Fusion One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.91 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $71.24 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,547,928 coins and its circulating supply is 49,978,172 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

