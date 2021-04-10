F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

