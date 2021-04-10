F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 5.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

