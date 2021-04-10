F&V Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

