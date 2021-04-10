F&V Capital Management LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cummins comprises approximately 1.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.