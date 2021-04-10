F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

