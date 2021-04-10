F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,105 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $96.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

