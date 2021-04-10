F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,121 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,259,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

