FYDcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $828.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $828.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 563,115,571 coins and its circulating supply is 536,235,834 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

