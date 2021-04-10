G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $30.74 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.