G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 in the last 90 days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.