Gala Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Gala has a total market cap of $196.77 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.