Galactrum (ORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $45.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Galactrum has a market cap of $18,239.28 and approximately $45.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 71.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,224.57 or 0.99844230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.53 or 0.00479675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00326145 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.78 or 0.00758273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00101445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

