Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.36 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35.65 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.47), with a volume of 7,256 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Mount purchased 5,000 shares of Gama Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.