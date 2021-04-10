GameCredits Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00427500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,302,459 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

