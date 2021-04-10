Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,820.20

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,820.20 ($128.30) and traded as high as £105.90 ($138.36). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £105 ($137.18), with a volume of 59,854 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,820.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

