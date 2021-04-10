GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of GameStop worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 144.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 191,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $158.36 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

