Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

