Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $20.04 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $863,245.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

