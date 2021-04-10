Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $129.51 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $129.51 million and $10.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 132,047,653 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

