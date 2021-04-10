Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0006

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $748,289.35 and approximately $11,925.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.