Genaro Network Market Cap Reaches $14.19 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $1.29 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

