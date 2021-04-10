Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Generac worth $121,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $330.41 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.