General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after buying an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

