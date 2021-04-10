GenesisX Trading 152.9% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. GenesisX has a market cap of $34,324.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 152.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,352,019 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

