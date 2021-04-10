GeyserCoin Achieves Market Cap of $30,954.39 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $30,954.39 and $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131,144.99 or 2.16922252 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,463,177 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

