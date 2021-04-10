Giant Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Giant has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $113,866.41 and $24.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.