Gifto Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $39.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

